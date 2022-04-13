RRR Box Office Collection Day 19: Hindi Version Records Slight Drop Ahead of KGF 2’s Release

RRR has been having a free run at the box-office ever since its release on the 25th of March. While the SS Rajamouli film has already grossed over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide, the Hindi version too has been doing a fantastic biz. However, with other much anticipated south biggies releasing this week- including Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Yash starrer KGF 2, RRR’s box office would slow down, and the effects can be felt on its third Tuesday itself, head of the release of the two films.

On its third Tuesday, i.e., on Day 19, the Hindi version of the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer collected Rs. 3 crores. That’s a slight dip from its Monday figures, which stood at Rs. 3.50 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of RRR has collected Rs. 238.09 crores.

The film is just Rs. 12 crores short of reaching the 250 crore mark, and it might become difficult with the release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast on 13th April, and the highly anticipated sequel to the Kannada film KGF, KGF 2 starring Yash in the lead and Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles on 14th April. However, even if RRR fails to reach the 250 crore mark for the Hindi version, it would still have made a massive business not just in the nation, but worldwide.

With just the Hindi version making Rs. 238.09 crores, RRR has already broken several records. The film has already become the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide, beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It also crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Nizam area alone and became the first film to have crossed double figures in a single territory/ state. Till Day 18, RRR collected Rs. 1039.62 crores worldwide. It will still have screens even after April 14th. We will have to wait and see if RRR will be able to go past the 250 crores mark.

