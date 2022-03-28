RRR Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: SS Rajamouli's Film Mints Rs 500 Cr, Fails To Beat Baahubali 2

RRR has set the box office on fire! SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead has recorded a jaw-dropping box office collection of Rs 500 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS… ₹ 500 cr [and counting]… WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz… EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards… #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

While the box office collection is impressive, it has not managed to surpass Baahubali: The Conclusion’s opening weekend box office collection. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in 2017 had revealed that Baahubali 2 had collected Rs 526 crore ($81.8 million) worldwide.

Meanwhile, Taran also shared the breakdown of RRR’s Hindi version’s opening weekend box office collection. “#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3… FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]… Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL… SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Ramesh revealed that the RRR collected over Rs 30 crores gross opening at the Tamil Nadu box office in its first weekend. He added that RRR collected A$1.80 Million in Australia and $217,000 in New Zealand.

RRR now holds the record for the highest opening weekend box office collection. The opening day box office collection had beaten Baabhubali 2’s record. RRR had opened to a whopping Rs 223 crore, six crores more than Baahubali 2’s Rs 217 crore worldwide box office collection of day 1.

SS Rajamouli’s visual splendor has received impressive reviews from critics and audiences. The film is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away the shackles of the British empire in India. Ram Charan played Alluri while Jr NTR is seen as Komaram. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and to work towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

