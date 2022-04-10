RRR Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film Surpasses Rs 1000 Cr, Alia Bhatt Reacts

RRR has finally entered the Rs 1000 crore club! SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has surpassed the magnificent milestone at the box office, becoming the third movie in the history of Indian cinema to have surpassed Rs 1000 crore box office collection worldwide. The other two Indian movies on the list are SS Rajamouli’s record-breaking Baahubali: The Conclusion, aka Baahubali 2, and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RRR GROSSES 1000 CR WORLDWIDE… #SSRajamouli does it again… Brings back the glory of #Indian cinema… #RRR Gross BOC: ₹ 1000 cr [Worldwide]… #JrNTR and #RamCharan debut in ₹ 1000 cr Club…" He also revealed that the Hindi version of RRR is also doing great business at the box office.

In its third Sunday, the film is likely to surpass Rs 230 crore box office collection in Hindi alone. “#RRR grows yet again on [third] Sat… Should cross ₹ 230 cr today [third Sun]… The journey thereafter depends on how strongly it holds on weekdays, till the new films arrive… [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 221.09 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

The team of RRR shared the poster with the box office milestone featuring on it on Instagram and Alia Bhatt took to the comments section to share her reaction. “Wohooooooo," she wrote, adding a series of raised hands emojis.

RRR is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama, Jr NTR is tasked with the role of Kumaram Bheem. The film also featured cameos by Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Recently, the team of RRR was seen attending a success party in Mumbai. The massive bash was attended by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Aamir Khan, among other actors and stars from the industry. During the bash, Jr NTR — also known as Tarak — expressed his wish for a RRR sequel. “Rajamouli sir needs to make RRR 2," Tarak said, adding that there needs to be “a conclusion to this story." He also joked that the filmmaker is under immense pressure to make a sequel.

Rajamouli, at the same event, said that he is still trying to “cool off from the heat which the movie generated," as reported by Hindustan Times. The director added, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have."

