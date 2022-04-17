RRR Box Office: Hindi Version of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 250 Cr

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has emerged as one of the biggest movies of all time. The film which was released in March this year received an overwhelming response not just from the audience but from critics as well. RRR has also been breaking records at the box office.

On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared that the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s film has crossed Rs 250 crore so far. Despite tough competition from KGF: Chapter 2, the Hindi version of RRR earned Rs 3.30 crore and Rs 3 crore on April 16 and 15 respectively. “#RRR hits ₹ 250 cr mark on Day 23… Biz on [fourth] Sun [today] should be healthy as well… [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 250.09 cr. #India biz," the trade analyst wrote.

RRR (all versions) has already crossed Rs 1000 crore so far worldwide. Ever since its release, the film has broken several records. RRR holds the record of the biggest first-day opening collection in Indian cinema by grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide. Prior to RRR, it was Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion which held the record with Rs 217 crore collection worldwide on its opening day.

Amid all this, there are also reports of RRR soon releasing in 30 more countries, including Japan and China. In a recent interview, Ram Charan revealed the same and added that the film will be released in Japan in October. He also added that as part of the promotions, the RRR team including him Jr NTR will also be visiting the country for two days.

RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn among others.

