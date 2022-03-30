RRR Box Office: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Film's Hindi Version Crosses Rs 100 Cr, To Surpass Baahubali Soon?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The movie, which was released on March 25 has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. It has smashed box office and has already earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR’s Hindi version has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office too in just five days. On Wednesday, the trade analyst took to Twitter and shared the detailed figures. While RRR’s Hindi version had collected Rs 20.07 crore, Rs 24 crore and Rs 31.50 crore on its first three days, it then earned Rs Rs 17 crore and Rs 15 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively. This means that the total collection of the RRR Hindi version so far is Rs 107.59 crore.

With this, RRR’s Hindi version is likely to overtake SS Rajamouli’s 2015 film Baahubali Hindi version which had reported a total box office of close to Rs 119 crore.

Meanwhile, as reported by Box Office India, RRR is doing good business, especially in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkatta and East Punjab.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the magnificent introduction sequences of both Ram Charan and NTR. The pre-interval sequence is one of the most amazing scenes that we have witnessed in Indian cinema in recent years. The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

