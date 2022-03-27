RRR Box Office: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Blockbuster Film Crosses Rs 350 Crore Worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on March 25 and has created havoc at the box office. The film is getting immense love from both, the audience and the critics. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters India has ever seen. While RRR earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day, its total collection jumped to over Rs 350 crore worldwide on Saturday.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the detailed figures of the RRR box office. He mentioned that the worldwide box office of the film has crossed Rs 350 crore. Even the Hindi version of the movie saw a growth of 23% on day two with Rs 24 crore earning on Saturday.

The trade analyst also mentioned that RRR has crossed Rs $7 million in the United States of America, whereas in Australia, the film has earned $1.28 million in two days.

Meanwhile, Ashish Saxena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow also told News18.com that over 5 million tickets for the movie have already been sold for the weekend from their platform. Of these, 2 million tickets were sold before the movie was released. Saxena also reported that this is the highest advance sales for any film post the omicron wave they registered.

“While expectedly the Telugu version of the film is leading the way, Hindi and Tamil languages of the film have contributed to 38% of the ticket sales reinforcing the demand for compelling content in India that is language-agnostic. A smashing success in Hyderabad for the Telugu version, Bengaluru is a close second in terms of audience interest for the film in the language. Dominated by both Mumbai and Delhi-NCR for the Hindi version and Chennai for the Tamil version, ‘RRR’ has seen a fabulous start to its theatrical journey across geographies and borders," he said.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and to work towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

News18.com’s review of the film reads, “It’s impossible not to be impressed by the magnificent introduction sequences of both Ram Charan and NTR. The pre-interval sequence is one of the most amazing scenes that we have witnessed in Indian cinema in recent years. The climax just takes it a notch above. It’s hard not to cheer when a key character avenges against the Britishers, it’s hard not to start tapping your feet when the two actors dance on Nacho Nacho. There is virtually no stopping Rajamouli’s incredible imagination."

Have you watched RRR yet?

