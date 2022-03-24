RRR Box Office: Tickets Worth Rs 30 Crores Already Sold for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan And Jr NTR Film

SS Rajamouli’s action-drama film RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has already gained significant popularity through its songs and trailer, even before its release. Now, as the film is set to hit theatres on February 25, RRR has done an astonishing pre-release business.

The film which was made at the cost of Rs 336 crore, has already recovered the sum before its release. The much-anticipated blockbuster has raked in crores by selling theatrical rights in various cities. Meanwhile, RRR has also done well in terms of advance booking where it has crossed the 30 crore mark, as reported by Koimoi.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, RRR has amassed a whopping Rs 211 crore selling its theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film did a pre-release business of Rs 70 crore in Nizam, Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 9 crore in Kerala.

RRR also managed to garner an impressive Rs 41 crore from Karnataka while its pre-release business in North India stands at Rs 92 crore. Besides this, the film accumulated Rs 75 crore from overseas by selling the theatrical rights. In total, the film has so far collected Rs 451 crore worldwide which is close to its break-even mark.

Reportedly, besides the Rs 350 crore budget of the film, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have received Rs 80 crore each as fee. Director SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, has got Rs 100 crore for helming RRR.

The craze for RRR was evident enough when people could not resist dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu song. But now, going by the pre-release business figures, the film has shown that the hype is real for it.

The film stars some of the biggest names including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others. RRR is Rajamouli’s next big film after Bahubali 2: The Conclusion which was released 5 years ago.

