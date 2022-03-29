RRR Child Actor Varun Buddhadev Emerges as Fans' Favourite. Here's Why

With top-notch action sequences, grand visuals and spectacular direction by SS Rajamouli, RRR has already turned out to be a raging hit. The magnum opus by Rajamouli is also being praised for the performance of its leading stars. While the fans can’t get tired of lauding Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt’s performances, the film’s child actors also deserve applause. Their performances have embellished the quality of this film.

Child actor Varun Buddhadev, who has played the role of young Alluri Sitarama Raju, has earned a lot of appreciation for his acting. He plays Ajay Devgn’s son. In the film, we get to witness how a young Alluri Sitarama Raju loses his brother and mother in an attack. He is then trained by Ajay to take revenge for his family.

Advertisement

Varun has been a part of numerous projects apart from RRR. He has been seen in the film Toolsidas Junior, Tara Teri Ankh Da Maa (music video), The Empire and others. He was seen playing the role of young Shaibani Khan in The Empire. Varun entered the world of acting at the age of 8. The very talented and charismatic child actor has worked in more than 100 commercials, many feature films and web series.

On the work front, Varun has an interesting lineup of projects. He will be seen enacting a pivotal character in the film Prithviraj. Varun had shared an update regarding this film on Instagram.

As of now, Varun has been basking in the glory of his recent RRR success. He has been sharing Instagram stories where fans have applauded his acting. Varun looks every bit charismatic in this frame.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/buddhadevvarun/2803779540709674370/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/buddhadevvarun/2803780980521969729/

Advertisement

Varun will also be seen soon in Let’s Fly with My Paper Rocket. This film deals with the subject of child trafficking and prostitution.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.