RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli Film Collects Rs 223 Cr, Beats Baahubali 2's Earnings

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR was released on March 25, with fans flocking to theatres for the year’s most-awaited film. The behemoth, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as parallel stars, generated a lot of hype among moviegoers ahead of its release because it comes approximately 5 years after the filmmaker’s previous blockbuster, Baahubali 2, which made box office records. So, did this contribute to the historical drama’s strong opening day numbers? Let’s get to know more.

RRR received a tremendous reception in the Telugu states, garnering significant support from both ‘Mega’ fans and the Nandamuri Army. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that the film has collected a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day. “‘RRR’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1… OVERTAKES ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… ‘RRR’ IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA… WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF," the trade expert tweeted.

Advertisement

Sharing the breakdown of each state and global collection, Taran tweeted, “#RRR Day 1 biz… Gross BOC… #AP: ₹ 75 cr, #Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr, #Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr, #TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr, #Kerala: ₹ 4 cr, #NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr, #India total: ₹ 156 cr, #USA: ₹ 42 cr, Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr." The film has broken the record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in 2017, had revealed that Baahubali 2 had recorded Rs 217 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

, speaking with News18, had predicted the film will open to at least Rs 200 crore collection worldwide and had the possibility of surpassing Rs 250 crore as well. The above-mentioned collection demonstrates the celebrity appeal of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as the brand value of director SS Rajamouli.

Going on the opening day box office results and overwhelming response, RRR’s early buzz is unlikely to dissipate very soon, which will help the picture maintain momentum. Furthermore, there is no significant rivalry because RRR is the only big south release of the week.

Advertisement

RRR is a fictitious narrative on Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR set in the 1920s.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.