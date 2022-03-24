RRR: Costliest Ticket For SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Magnum Opus Being Sold At Rs 2100

The wait is almost over with RRR arriving in cinemas this Friday, March 25. The magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, playing key roles in the film. The bookings for the movie have already begun and most shows, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are already putting up houseful boards. With as many as 66 theatres showing the 2D version of RRR in Hyderabad alone already sold out tickets for Friday, RRR is expected to eye for one of the biggest openings in the history of Telugu cinema.

However, the tickets in the state are not as expensive as they are in many North Indian cities. News18 did a little research and we’ve learned that NCR is selling the most expensive RRR ticket. Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for RRR at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, costs a whopping Rs 2100, sans the overhead charges. The ticket price is for the Hindi version of the film and in 3D format.

Advertisement

While the NCR circuit is charging the biggest buck for the movie, Mumbai stands second in the list, with a ticket at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. A recliner seat ticket for the 3D version of the Telugu movie costs Rs 1320, without the convenience fees.

Advertisement

Third on the list is Pune. A ticket for the 3D version of RRR in Telugu costs Rs 1250 at PVR ICONL The Pavillion Pune. Fourth on the list is Chandigarh, with a ticket at PVR LUXE VR Punjab Mall in Mohali costing Rs 975 per head for the Hindi, 3D version of the movie.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket in Bengaluru costs about Rs 700 while the ticket prices in Hyderabad range between Rs 235 in 3D and Rs 470 for 2D, at the time of reporting. In Chennai, the most expensive ticket for RRR costs about Rs 250.

With tickets getting sold out in other cities as well, it seems like RRR is likely to smash records with its opening day collection in India. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that RRR has already begun breaking records in the US. He tweeted, “#RRRMovie with pre-sales of $2,410,677[₹18.43 cr] SURPASSES #Baahubali2 record of $2.4M to become the highest ever Indian premiere in USA."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.