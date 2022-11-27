RRR Creates History In Japan, SS Rajamouli's Movie Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Enter JPY300 mn Club

After creating history in India, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is now breaking records in Japan too. The film, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club. As reported by Indian Express, the record comes as RRR earned JPY 305 million which is approximately Rs 17.9 crore in just 34 days. Besides this, SS Rajamouli’s directorial has also become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country while Rajinikanth starrer Muthu remains on top with JPY 400 million or approximately Rs 22 crore.

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the film also dropped a picture of the audience celebrating RRR’s release in Japan and wrote, “‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’ That’s the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’s film release. But who imagined that it would happen for @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan s film in Japan? The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!."

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that RRR 2 is also in development. Revealing the same, SS Rajamouli said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story."

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film had earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Later, Rajamouli talked about RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest."

