RRR Day 19 Collections: SS Rajamouli's Films is Still Going Strong at Box Office

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has set the cash register ringing across the world. The film has already minted over Rs 1000 crores worldwide.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starter is now the third highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Let’s take a look at the area wise break up of the box office collections of RRR after 19 days of its release:-

Nizam (Telangana) - Rs 108.03 Crore

Ceded: Rs 49.28 Crore

Uttarandhra: Rs 33.69 Crore

East: Rs 15.49 Crore

West: Rs 12.73 Crore

Guntur: Rs 17.53 Crore

Krishna: Rs 14.09 Crore

Nellore: Rs 8.93 Crore

Day wise Box office Collections of RRR in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Day 1 – Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2 – Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3 – Rs 33.35 Crore

Day 4 – Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5 – Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6 – Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 16: Rs 3.10 Crore

Day 17: Rs 4.91 Crore

Day 18: Rs 81 lakh

Day 19: Rs 64 lakh

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collection- Rs 259.77 Cr ( Rs 391.65 Crore Gross)

RRR’s collection in other areas:-

Karnataka: Rs 42.05 Cr

Tamilnadu: Rs 37.05 Cr

Kerala: Rs 10.24 Cr

Hindi: Rs 117.75 Cr

Rest of India: Rs 8.70 Cr

Overseas: Rs 95.55 Cr

Total Worldwide Box Office Collections: Rs 571.11 Crore (Rs 1046.10 Crore Gross)

For the unversed, RRR, set in pre-independent India, depicts the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their struggle against the British Raj. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

