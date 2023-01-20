Home » News » Movies » RRR Director SS Rajamouli Makes BIG Statement in America, Says 'I Make Films for Money, Not for...'

RRR Director SS Rajamouli Makes BIG Statement in America, Says 'I Make Films for Money, Not for...'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has earlier said that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. His comment ignited a major debate on social media.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:00 IST

Mumbai, India

SS Rajamouli gets clicked with iconic Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a Universal party. (Courtesy: Twitter/Kylebuchanan)
SS Rajamouli gets clicked with iconic Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a Universal party. (Courtesy: Twitter/Kylebuchanan)

Days after saying RRR is not a Bollywood film, director SS Rajamouli has made another big statement in a new interview with an American publication. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won multiple awards in the US recently, and also stands a chance to win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

Amid a massive victory at the 80th Golden Globes and strong Oscar buzz, Rajamouli told The Hollywood Reporter, “I make films for money, I make films for the audiences. I don’t make films for critical acclaim. RRR is a commercial film, and once my film commercially does well, I’m very happy. Awards are an extension to it. It is for the hard work that my unit put in and I’m happy for that."

Earlier, Rajamouli had said that his acclaimed magnum opus RRR was not a Bollywood movie. Rajamouli was speaking at the screening of his movie with the Directors Guild of America. “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance," Rajamouli had said.

Most recently, Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

first published: January 20, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 12:00 IST
