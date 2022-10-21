RRR Duo Ram Charan and Jr NTR Walk Hand-In-Hand With Their Better Halves In Japan; Watch

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been released, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s popularity has only multiplied. The two actors are currently in Japan as their blockbuster movie has now been released in the Asian country too. On Friday, Ram Charan took to his social media handle and dropped a video sharing a glimpse of his Japan visit with team RRR and his wife Upasana Konidela.

In the short clip, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen walking hand-in-hand with their wives Upasana Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi. Their better halves were also seen holding red roses in their hands. Some of their other friends also joined in for the adorable video. Sharing the clip, Ram Charan wrote, “Together forever ??!! #rrr" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Soon after the video was shared, fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite actors. “It makes me happy to see you having fun and smiling I wish to see this for the rest of your life," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “sweetest thing I have ever seen". The comment section of Ram Charan’s post is flooded with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also visit the India International School in Tokyo recently. The actor was welcomed by students with grandeur. The enthusiastic fans spent quality time with him and also gave him soft toys that resembled his pet, Rhyme as a loving gesture.

RRR was released in India in March this year. It is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

