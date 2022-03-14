RRR: Even Chilly Weather and Gusty Winds Cannot Beat Ram Charan Fans' Excitement; Here's Proof

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Not just in India, but fans across the world are waiting for it. Recently, Ram Charan’s fans in Pittsburgh (USA) decided to send him love and wishes ahead of the film’s release. In the pictures that surfaced online, fans can be seen standing in the midst of -11°c cold and 30mph gusty winds as they hold alphabets which together read, “RRR TEAM. RAM CHARAN USA". If reports are to be believed, 15 families had gathered for this sweet gesture.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, the makers of RRR were supposed to release the movie’s celebration anthem today. However, due to a technical glitch, it will now be released tomorrow i.e on March 15. As per the promo, RRR Celebration Anthem is a peppy folk song in which Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt can be seen flaunting their moves. The song is titled Etthara Jenda in Telugu and Sholay in Hindi.

RRR has been postponed several times and will now be released on March 25. The movie was supposed to hit the big screen on January 7 but it was then postponed due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. The makers issued a statement just two days ahead of the scheduled released and announced its postponement. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL," the statement read.

While the film will now be released on March 25, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

