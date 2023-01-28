Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed during padyatra of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Taraka Ratna’s uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly told the media that the former suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Taraka Ratna was taken to hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, according to news agency IANS. The incident occurred when there was a stampede like situation outside a mosque visited by Lokesh soon after launching his 4,000 km-long padyatra. Taraka Ratna reportedly collapsed while stepping out of the mosque and videos of him being rushed to the hospital have emerged online.

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers surge forward after Lokesh came out of the place of worship. In the melee, the actor fell down and fainted. Local TDP leaders rushed him to a private hospital in Kuppam. The young actor was later shifted to a hospital in Bangalore.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh. Ratna has played prominent roles in 22 projects and last entertained the audience in films like Saradhi and Mr. Tarak. Saradhi was successful among the audience but Mr. Tarak failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

