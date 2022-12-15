Home » News » Movies » RRR Fame Music Composer MM Keeravani’s Mother Dies

RRR Fame Music Composer MM Keeravani’s Mother Dies

As per reports, her mortal remains will be shifted to SS Rajamouli's residence for paying last respects.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 12:09 IST

Hyderabad, India

Ace music composer MM Keeravani has delivered several musical masterpieces over the years. The music composer recently bagged the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR. However, the musician is currently undergoing a difficult time in his personal life. The composer’s mother Bhanumathi passed away on Wednesday, December 14. As per reports, her mortal remains will be shifted to SS Rajamouli’s residence for paying last respects.

It is also said that Bhanumathi has been unwell for some time now and was undergoing treatment. The last rites are expected to take place today in Hyderabad.

For those who are unaware, MM Keeravani is the cousin of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Keeravani’s father Siva Shakti Datta was a well-known lyricist and screenwriter in the Telugu film industry whose brother is V Vijayendra Prasad who is Rajamouli’s father.

They both recently collaborated for Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer period drama, RRR. The magnum opus has been basking in success ever since it hit the theatres. After ruling the box office worldwide and garnering rave reviews from critics. It has now been internationally.

Recently, RRR has managed to bag two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Sharing the proud moment Ram Charan penned a long caption on Twitter.

The caption of the post read: “What a proud moment SS Rajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema. Honoured that RRR Movie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the Golden Globes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

Even Jr NTR hailed and tweeted, “Congratulations Jakkanna SS Rajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along."

The film is said to grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in collections worldwide following its March 24 release.

first published: December 15, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 12:09 IST
