RRR Fame Ram Charan Mom-In-Law Dances to Naatu Naatu, Upasana Says, 'Very Proud'; Video Goes Viral

It was a proud moment for India when RRR’s iconic song Naatu Naatu won the Best Song award at the 80th Golden Globes. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. Ram Charan’s mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni is the latest one to join the craze of the song by performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu on the streets of Davos, Switzerland.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday and reposted a clip of her mother humming Naatu Naatu and attempting the hook step with a big smile plastered across her face. Dressed in a black coat and a beautiful shawl, Upasana also breaks into laughter towards the end of the video. It’s not hard to believe that the doting mother-in-law has been as excited as everyone else for RRR’s victory at the Golden Globes. Along with the clip, Upasana wrote in her tweet, “Very proud mother in law - #NatuNatu in Davos ❤️ Love mom @shobanakamineni".

Impressed by Upasana’s cadence, one of the fans tweeted out, “Yes very proud…" Another one wrote, “Super Amma!!" A fan stated, “Haha Nice!" Someone also said, “Congratulations madam!!"

Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards which took place in Beverly Hills last week. SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani had also grooved to Naatu Naatu and had even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate the Naatu Naatu hook step had gone viral on social media. The song left popular names like Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna behind. Rajamouli’s RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film. However, it failed to make the cut and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 won the award.

