SS Rajamouli 'Disappointed' Over India's Oscar Entry, Says 'Everyone Knew RRR Had Much Bigger...'

SS Rajamouli is seemingly upset with the fact that his massively successful film RRR was not chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Director Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show or The Last Film Show was chosen over RRR for India’s Oscar entry this year.

Now in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, the RRR director has broken his silence on the same. The director said he was “happy" for Chhello Show, but “everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance" at the Oscars.

“It is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood on why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that," Rajamouli said.

Most recently, RRR won the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also won the Best Song for Naatu Naatu at the awards held in Los Angeles on Monday. Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, was also declared the Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globes.

Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

