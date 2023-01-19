Home » News » Movies » RRR Fame SS Rajamouli Set to Direct Hollywood Film? He Says 'Back in India, I'm the Dictator...'

RRR Fame SS Rajamouli Set to Direct Hollywood Film? He Says 'Back in India, I'm the Dictator...'

At the RRR screening with Directors Guild of America recently, SS Rajamouli had said that his magnum opus is 'not a Bollywood film'.

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 08:04 IST

RRR director SS Rajamouli poses with iconic Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
After the massive critical and commercial success of RRR across the globe, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has opened up about his plans to direct a Hollywood film. Most recently, RRR won the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film also won the Best Song for Naatu Naatu at the awards held in Los Angeles on Monday. Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, was also declared the Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globes.

During multiple events and awards ceremonies in the US, Rajamouli also happened to meet iconic Hollywood filmmakers James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. This sparked speculation of him potentially directing a film in Hollywood. The Baahubali director has now reacted to the same.

“Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film. Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone," he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood I am no different. I’m open to experimentation," Rajamouli added.

Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

first published: January 19, 2023, 08:03 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 08:04 IST
