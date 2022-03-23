RRR Fan Makes Portrait of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan Using 15,000 Teacups. It's Amazing

Continuing on a multi-city promotional swing for their highly awaited film, the RRR team, which included Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli, recently spoke with some college students in Jaipur. Amid the hype and zeal, one artist from Chittoor has caught everyone’s attention with his unique admiration for the RRR lead stars.

Purushottam from Chinnaparthikunta village in Sanganapalli panchayat of Chittoor Gudupalli Mandal made a portrait of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR using only teacups.

Purushottam, who is an artisan himself, arranged 15,000 teacups in such a way that it came out as a beautiful portrait of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and wished the unit all the best. Ram Charan is on one side of the frame, while NTR is on the other. The picture of the art piece is currently trending on social media.

Meanwhile, the makers of the historical action thriller just released an intriguing social media video revealing their multi-city campaign. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Varanasi to Dubai, the producers devised a comprehensive promotional strategy that included tours to the country’s key prospective markets from March 18-22nd.

D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments produces the Telugu-language historical action drama film, which will be released on March 25, 2022. Interestingly, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.

Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris playing crucial roles, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters.

PEN Studios’ Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India, as well as international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar.

