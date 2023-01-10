RRR Fever At Golden Globes; Will NTR Jr-Ram Charan Film Start Awards Season With Wins?

RRR, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan, has taken Los Angeles by storm. So much so that even Hollywood bigwigs are raving about the film, which has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 by The Academy. While the former will be the big prize for Indian cinema, it’s the Globes where the awards season action begins on Wednesday. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and Ram Charan will be present at the grand ceremony where the film has been nominated in two categories - best picture-non English and best original song–motion picture, taking place on January 11.

But how did it all happen? Let’s go back to last March when the film hit the cinemas. After much delay, Rajamouli finally released the film in cinemas last March, taking viewers back to the 1920s.

The plot explores the undocumented period in Bheem (Jr NTR) and Raju’s (Ram Charan) lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Having carried the expectations he set with Baahubali and Baahubali 2 since RRR was announced, Rajamouli not only lived up but exceeded it with RRR. It came as no surprise that the film eventually emerged as a blockbuster with every state dancing to Naatu Naatu. Like most movies, the craze for RRR appeared to be dying down a few months after its release.

But the biggest push was yet to come. It was when the film hit the digital streaming platform that RRR blew bigger than expected. Audiences in the West began watching and the fire set in India began spreading like wildfire in the West.

Earlier, Hollywood director Daniel Kwan praised RRR and Tweeted, “After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR. HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country."

John Krasinski, best known for his work in The Office and Jack Ryan, also praise for the film and said, “Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it’s unbelievable. I’ve been wanting to see (it, but) I haven’t been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can’t wait to see it." Prior to this, The Vampire Diaries fame Joseph Morgan also called RRR an ‘absolute masterpiece’ and Tweeted, “Had a bit of time off shooting and Persia White and I watched two incredible movies. ‘RRR’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema."

The international recognition pushed Rajamouli and team to begin their campaign for RRR at the Oscars. While fans hoped that RRR would be the official submission from India for the Oscars, they were heartbroken by the turn of events. However, the makers were not going to give up. Instead, they opted to approach the Academy directly and submitted the film ‘For Your Consideration’ in October.

As the Oscar rally began, RRR began bagging other international nominations — including the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023. When the Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced, the RRR erupted with joy.

SS Rajamouli tweeted, “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team. Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support throughout (sic)."

Jr NTR tweeted, “Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us. Looking forward (sic)."

The Golden Globe nomination only strengthen RRR’s case at the Oscars. Adding cherries to the cake were fan reactions in Japan, US and other countries where the film hit theatres. The final sugar dusting on the cake came in the form of producer Jason Blum, the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse which has produced Oscar-nominated movie ‘Get Out’ and horror movies such as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious,’ is sure that Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will be feted with the Best Film honour at this year’s Oscars. He tweeted, “I’m going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please." “If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," he added.

Last March, seated in a packed theatre watching RRR, I joined the crowd break into loud cheers and danced along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Naatu Naatu. The energy was contagious and the experience was nothing less than a festival. However, if someone had then told me that the crowd from across the globe would not only be dancing along with the song but also rallying for it to win some of the biggest awards, I would have sat in disbelief. And yet, here we are, with fingers crossed for RRR to win a Golden Globe on January 11.

