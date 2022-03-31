RRR Fever Grips Nepal! Ram Charan and Jr NTR Fans Groove To Sholay Song In Movie Theatre - Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has smashed box office and is getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. Not just in India, but the movie is being widely loved across the world. While social media is already flooded with videos from inside the movie theatres in which the fans can be seen dancing and enjoying - the latest is from Nepal.

Yes, you read it right. A video is now going viral on social media in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans can be seen dancing inside a movie hall in Nepal. The video shows how the seats in the theatre are lying vacant as the audience groove to the song Sholay in front of the big screen.

“You’ve brought back the glory of Indian cinema… @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @RRRMovie #RRRBlockbuster," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “From my recent observation Nepal became a valuable market for all Tollywood PAN India biggies!! #Pushpa done really well there and #RRR continuing it successfully !!"

Advertisement

For the unversed, RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, the movie is extremely well even at the box office. Even the Hindi version of the film has collected over Rs 120 crore so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.