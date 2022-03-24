RRR First Review: Ram Charan Steals the Show; Ajay Devgn Is Surprise Package of SS Rajamouli Film

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer highly anticipated film RRR is set to release in theatres on Friday, March 25. While the fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the movie-related announcements, we got our hands on the first-ever review of SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece.

Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board has reviewed the film and has given it five stars.

Taking to Twitter, Umair wrote, “#RRRMovie Review from Censor Board. #RamCharan is in Terrific Form. He Stole the Show all the way. Deadly Combo of #JrNTR & #RamCharan. #AjayDevgn is Surprise Package. He Nailed it. #AliaBhatt shines in her Role. She looks beautiful in #RRR."

He even shared some never before seen glimpses from the film on his Instagram stories. Umair Sandhu has heaped praises on the male lead of the film Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The film critic seems to be in awe of the film as he movie as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, “RRR makes you proud that an Indian film maker dared to dream big and accomplished it. It is definitely not to be missed. Call it a blockbuster today but tomorrow it will be remembered as a classic.Ram Charan and Jr NTR gave their best performances. What a deadly combo.Ajay Devgn is a surprise package."

He even shared that the movie has an unexpected climax. Umer tweeted, “RRRMovie Climax will SHOCK you.2nd Half is the " USP" of movie. #JrNTR & #RamCharan deserves Standing Ovation in #RRR."

Recently, SS Rajamouli talked about Ram Charan and Jr NTR for casting for RRR and mentioned that their acting skills were perfectly fit for the roles. “Their stardom, personalities, and acting abilities made them the right fit for the parts. The most significant aspect is the camaraderie and friendship they have. They had known each other before RRR. Ramaraju appears calm throughout the flick. Charan has the same personality," he said.

D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments produces the Telugu-language historical action drama film, which will be released on March 25, 2022. Interestingly, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.

Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris playing crucial roles, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters.

PEN Studios’ Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India, as well as international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar.

While the film will now be released on March 25, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

