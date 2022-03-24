RRR First Review Says Ram Charan-Jr NTR Are Deadly Combo; Shraddha Kapoor And Rohan Shrestha Split?

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is set to arrive in cinemas on Friday, March 25. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for it, here is the first review of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the UK, UAE Censor Board has reviewed the film and has given it five stars. He took to Twitter and wrote, “RRR Movie Review from Censor Board. Ram Charan is in Terrific Form. He Stole the Show all the way. Deadly Combo of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Ajay Devgn is a Surprise Package. He Nailed it. Alia Bhatt shines in her Role. She looks beautiful in RRR."

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has broken up with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. As reported by Pinkvilla, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations in Goa. The report cited a source who claimed that Shraddha and Rohan were apparently in an on and off relationship since January this year and decided to call it quits in February. However, the reason for their breakup is not known yet, nor has this rumour been confirmed by the duo, or their families.

Mika Singh is all set to find a life partner with a Swayamvar based reality show titled Mika Di Vohti. While the registrations for the show are currently open, Mika has now revealed the kind of life partner he is looking for. During an interview with IANS, Mika mentioned that he is looking for someone who is ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he said.

If reports are to be believed, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off-air. As reported by Pinkvilla, the comedy show will soon take a small break because of artists’ other commitments. However, the entertainment portal also claimed that the show will return too very soon with a fresh season. For the unversed, the show also features Sudesh Lehri, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao.

Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her pregnancy in an interview and revealed that it has been tough, especially the first three months. “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is." She also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," the actress told Vogue India.

