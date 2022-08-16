RRR For Oscars? Anurag Kashyap Predicts SS Rajamouli Film Could Get 5 Academy Nods

It is no secret that RRR has taken the west by storm. Besides making impressive box office collections internationally, several directors such as James Gunn, Russo Brothers and Edgar Wright also praised the film. Now, Anurag Kashyap is predicting that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer could bag Oscar nods.

Anurag Kashyap is lately busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Dobaaraa. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. In one of the promotional interviews, Kashyap spoke about the success of RRR.

“India might actually have a nomination in the final 5 if RRR is the film they pick. I am speaking from what people have been reaching out to me and talking about in the West. They have discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How Everything Everywhere All At Once worked for me, RRR has worked for them. And they find it better than any other Marvel movie. Even the silliness of it and they’re so blown by the action sequences." he told Galatta Plus.

RRR has been one of the biggest releases on 2022, which broke several box office records and earned Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The film, which that released in March, also became the most popular film from India on Netflix — viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also starred Alia Bhatt. This was the first Telugu film of her career. The film also had a cameo by Ajay Devgn. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Kashyap is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dobaaraa. The film is set to release on August 19.

