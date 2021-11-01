RRR Glimpse: Ram Charan, Jr NTR in Their Fiercest Avatar; Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Make Appearance

The highly anticipated period drama RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is nearing its release. The multi-lingual film is a fictionalised account of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The stellar star cast also consists of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who are touted to play pivotal roles in the film. On Monday, a 45 second video of the film, titled ‘RRR Glimpse’ was released. In the video, we see the actors in their fierce avatars.

The video gives us a hint about the expansive scope of the film, which parallels Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. In the video we see both Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s characters engaged in battles against their enemy. Meanwhile, we also see Ajay Devgn, who plays their on-screen mentor, fire a gun within seconds of the video. Alia Bhatt is also shown with a tensed look on her face.

Apart from that Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are slated to play important parts in the film. It has also been reported that actress Shriya Saran is a part of the film. However, her part has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile RRR is slated to release on January 7, 2022. It will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Alia Bhatt. It was previously announced that post its theatrical release, it will also stream on Netflix and Zee5. The film’s Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions will be streaming on ZEE5, while the Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish versions of RRR will stream on Netflix.

