RRR Bags 2 Golden Globe Nominations in Best Picture Non Eng and Best Original Song Categories, Here's Full List

The nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2023 were announced on Monday, December 12. SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the nomination list. The film has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language. Other movies which have been nominated in the category include - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Not just this, but the movie’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
Check out the full nomination list for Golden Globe Awards 2023 here:
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Supporting Actress - Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Score - Motion Picture
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
THE BEAR
HACKS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
WEDNESDAY
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey plaza - The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
Best Television Series, Drama
“Better Call Saul" (AMC)
“The Crown" (Netflix)
“House of the Dragon" (HBO)
“Ozark" (Netflix)
“Severance" (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez - Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor, Television
John Lithgow The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce The Crown
John Turturro Severance
Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle Of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin Mcdonagh - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Carolina" from “Where the Crawdads Sing" (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa" from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
“Hold My Hand" from “Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop
“Lift Me Up" from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler
“Naatu Naatu" from “RRR" (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-oh (gkids)marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Read all the Latest Movies News here