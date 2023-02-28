RRR: Hollywood Critics Association Clarifies Why Jr NTR Was Not Present With SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan at the Awards

RRR is making headlines lately for the impact it has been creating in the West. Ahead of the Oscars 2023, the film bagged the Hollywood Critics’ Awards for Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Siong and Best Stunts. RRR director SS Rajamouli was accompanied by his actor Ram Charan to receive the award. However, Ram’s co-star Jr NTR was missing from the scene. Now, the Hollywood Critics Association has clarified that NTR was invited but he could not attend due to his prior work commitments in India.

A Tweet from their official handle read, “Dear RRR fans and supporters, we did invite NT Rama Rao Jr (Jr NTR). to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association"

Meanwhile, last week, Jr NTR’s cousin Taraka Ratna passed away. The 39-year-old politician suffered a heart attack. The actor’s fans took to the comment section of the post to write that he could not attend because of the tragedy that stuck his family. One user wrote, “He’s not able to come due to personal reasons. Lost his brother week back. Not on movie shooting." Replying to this, The Hollywood Critics Association further clarified, “He was originally shooting a movie which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us."

Talking of RRR, the film has been nominated for the Oscars 2023 for the song Naatu Naatu which was picturised on Ram and his co-star Jr NTR. Recently the actor shared what his reaction would be if the SS Rajamouli directorial bags the Academy Award. Speaking to the media in the USA, he said that if Naatu Naatu wins the award then someone will have to “wake him up".

The entire RRR team will be present in the US for the Oscars 2023, which is scheduled to happen on March 13. Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose earlier attended the Oscars luncheon.

