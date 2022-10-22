RRR In Japan: Jr NTR Stuns All With His Fluent Japanese During Promotional Event

South Superstar Jr NTR is currently in Japan for the promotion of RRR, which has now been released in the Asian country. The actor, along with his RRR co-star Ram Charan have been sharing several pictures on social media from their Japan visit. But now, a video has surfaced on social media which has left everyone completely stunned.

In a video shared online, Jr NTR can be seen speaking Japanese to connect with his fans during a promotional event. As soon as the RRR star begins to speak in the Japanese language, the crowd erupts in hoots and cheers. “Hello everyone, how are you all? Nice to meet you. Please watch the movie and enjoy," Jr NTR said in Japanese before ending his address to the fans with ‘Arigato Gozaimasu’ which means thank you in Japanese.

After addressing the crowd in Japanese, Jr NTR also said a few words in English asking fans for forgiveness in case if made any mistake while speaking Japanese. The actor also shared that it was his first time in the country and he is absolutely loving the experience. According to him, the sweetest and humblest people reside in Japan, and he can’t fathom the love that he has received there.

“I want to say a few words, and forgive me if there are any mistakes from my end. It is my first time in Japan and there was a lot that was running through my head. Coming to Japan was one of the important things on my bucket list and after I came here, my whole impression of Japan changed completely. The sweetest and humblest people in the world live here and I just love Japan. I just love you people," the actor added. Watch the viral video below:

The South superstar has also been accompanied by the film’s crew including director SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan. Previously, another video of Jr NTR greeting a fan from Japan emerged online in which the female fan broke down in tears after meeting the South actor.

RRR was released in India in March of this year. It is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

