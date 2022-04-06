RRR Inches Closer to Rs. 200 Crs On Day 12 For Hindi Version, Collects Rs. 939 Crs Worldwide

RRR is unstoppable at the box-office. The audience had anticipated the film to create new records, and the SS Rajamouli film has lived up to the expectations. Even on Day 12, RRR maintained a steady hold at the box office and while the Hindi version has inched super close to the 200 crore mark, it is eying to cross the 1000 crore mark worldwide.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR collected Rs. 6.50 crores on its second Tuesday, i.e., on Day 12. It was just a few lakhs less that its Day 11 collection of Rs. 7 crores. The total collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at Rs. 198.09 crores. Needless to say, it will reach the 200 crore mark with its 13th day collection.

That’s not all- the film has been performing equally well worldwide, and is nearing the 1000 crore mark. According to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, RRR collected Rs.17.61 crores worldwide on its second Tuesday, compared to Rs. 20.34 crores on Monday (Day 11). The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 939.41 crores.

Moreover, the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer has created history by becoming the first film to fetch theatrical share of Rs. 100 crores in just the Nizam area. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, “#RRR #RRRMovie Nizam area *theatrical share* smashes the 100 CR mark 👌🔥 A film doing theatrical share of 100 CR in a single big territory/state is a Herculean task. In a major industry like Kollywood, no film has done even 90 CR (leave alone 100 CR) share in TN, till date!" See the post here:

We wonder how many more records the SS Rajamouli film will smash! The film has proved to be a profitable film and is a welcome relief for theatre owners as well. With RRR, and with The Kashmir Files before it, theatres are finally getting the relief that was required after the pandemic.

