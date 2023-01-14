RRR Is Not Bollywood Film, Rajamouli Makes BIG Statement Amid Golden Globe Win for Naatu Naatu

Amid a massive victory at the 80th Golden Globes and strong Oscar buzz, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a big statement, saying that his acclaimed magnum opus RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Rajamouli was speaking at the screening of his movie with the Directors Guild of America recently. RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

“RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance," Rajamouli was quoted as saying by Republicworld.com. “I just use those elements to move to story forward… If at the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker," the director added.

Most recently, Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping hit from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, won the Best Song (Motion Picture) award at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship between RRR lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win at the Golden Globes.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

