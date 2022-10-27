RRR Japan Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Collects Rs 2.50 Cr, Features In Top 10 Charts

RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently released in Japan and it featured on the Top 10 movies list in the country. The film has recorded a decent collection of Rs 2.5 crore gross collection in Japan.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the details on Twitter. “#RRRInJapan has grossed 44 Million Yen [ ₹ 2.50 Crs] and at No.10 in Top 10 Charts.. Oct 20th - 23rd," he tweeted.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR travelled to Japan to promote the film. Ram recently took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from their visit. “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. 🇯🇵☄️ Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. 愛しています ❤️ This is just the beginning…🙏🏼 Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun❤️.. Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata Big shout out to @sskarthikeya ❤️and team!!" he captioned the pictures.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office before the Japan release, making it one of the biggest films this year.

Advertisement

The film is hoping to be nominated at the upcoming Oscars. The makers have already submitted the film for 14 categories of consideration. These include Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor for Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Read all the Latest Movies News here