RRR: Jr NTR Mobbed After He Returns From Golden Globes Awards, Ensures His Wife, Son Are Safe

Telugu superstar Jr NTR was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Friday night returning from the US after the Golden Globes Awards. The actor was seen leaving the airport with his wife Lakshmi and their son. In a video shared by a fan account, Tarak was seen mobbed by fans and the media. Despite the crowd mobbing him, Tarak ensured that his wife and son are safely in the car.

At the airport, Tarak was seen wearing a black tee with the RRR logo on it along with a pair of blue denim pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

RRR recently won a Golden Globe Award and is eyeing the Oscars. The film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song, beating Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for award. The film was also nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film award but lost it to Argentina, 1985. Others nominated in the category include the German war film All Quiet on the Western Front, the Belgian film Close and Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.

NTR and Ram Charan gave numerous interviews in the US, rallying RRR for the Oscars. During a chat with Variety, Jr NTR reacted to Last Film Show being submitted as the official entry for the Oscars. He said that there seems no politics behind the decision.

“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do best… Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud," Jr NTR said.

