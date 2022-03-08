RRR, KGF 2, And Radhe Shyam From Down South Expected To Gross Over Rs 1200 Cr

The year 2021 and the beginning of 2022, despite the Covid-19 restrictions, have seen some blockbuster hits at the box office. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in five languages, cemented Bunny as a force to reckon with. In 2021, Suriya hit the chord with Jai Bhim, which became a ‘digital blockbuster.’

And while we are still celebrating the success of Pushpa and Jai Bhim, a series of pan-India releases are already lined up. This week, on March 11, Rebel star Prabhas-starrer romance drama Radhe Shyam will hit theatres.

In less than two weeks, SS Rajamouli’s action drama RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released in theatres. RRR is set to be released on March 25.

KGF Chapter:2 will be released in theatres on April 14, three weeks after RRR.

There are reports that around Rs 1200 crore worth of business is riding on the shoulders of these three biggies. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam will be the first one to be out as mentioned already. Even though it is a romantic love story, the makers have budgeted Rs, 150 crores for this already-hyped film. The recently released song has garnered a sky-rocketing response from people all over the country. As per the estimates, the movie is expected to do a gross run of 300 crores.

Similarly, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, boasts an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. With an estimated Rs 600 crore run, RRR has been billed as the most anticipated movie of the year.

Next in line is Yash’s much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2. KGF: Chapter 1 was helmed by Prashanth Neel. The mafia thriller broke new ground in the Kannada market, but it also expanded Yash’s reach into previously uncharted territories like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala, and, obviously, the Hindi circuit. The movie is expected to collect over 240 crores with around 60 crores in Telugu alone.

