RRR Makes Proud Again! Naatu Naatu Song From SS Rajamouli's Film Shortlisted For Oscars 2023

Here’s some good news for all RRR fans! SS Rajamouli’s movie has made it to the shortlists for the Oscars 2023. The film’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. Besides Naatu Naatu, other songs in the list include ‘Nothing Is Lost’ from Avatar: The way Of Water, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories. “We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide," the makers said in a statement while submission.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier it was also announced that Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Golden Globe awards under the Best Original Song category. Besides this, the film has also bagged five nominations at Critics Choice Awards. Prior to this, the music director of RRR, MM Keeravani bagged the award for Best Music Score by beating PaweÅ‚ Mykietyn for EO at the Los Angeles Films Critics Association.

Released in March this year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that RRR 2 is also in development. SS Rajamouli confirmed the same and said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story."

Read all the Latest Movies News here