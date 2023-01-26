RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon React to Being Honoured With Padma Shri Award

MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon were among the artists who were honoured with the Padma Shri Award last night by the government of India. The former has also been making headlines for composing music in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR as the song Naatu Naatu won a Golden Globe and has also been nominated for the Oscars 2023. The ace-composer took to social media to react to being honoured with the Padma Shri.

He wrote, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion 🙏"

Meanwhile, MM Keeravani took home one Golden Globe Award as SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Song in Motion Picture. Now, the same song got a nod at the Oscar nominations.

Talking of Raveena Tandon, her first reaction was disbelief. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor’s initial words were, “What? Really? You’re kidding right." Later, she added, “What do I say?! I am so honoured and grateful and actually thank all the people. It’s because of their love that I have sustained and been in the industry for so many years. They have given me a chance, an opportunity.. This has been a year of awards for me, but I was really not expecting this. I don’t know how to react."

The actress’ late filmmaker father’s name was included in hers when her name was name was announced for the Padma Shri. Reacting to that she said, “It is unbelievable. I don’t know if you noticed, but every time I went on stage recently to pick up any award, I would look up and say ‘thank you papa’ In February, it’s going to be a year (since his death). It’s also his birthday in the same month, it’s on the birth anniversary as well I have been conferred this. It’s truly special. Raveena Ravi Tandon they wrote."

Tandon further stated that she has never worked for wards but God has been really kind.

Meanwhile, legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain has been conferred with the Padma Vibhshan. Other notable artists to have been awarded the Padma awards are legendary singer Vani Jayaram and singer Suman Kalyanpur among others.

