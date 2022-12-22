Home » News » Movies » Ram Charan Reacts To RRR's Naatu Naatu Shortlisting For Oscars 2023, Credits SS Rajamouli's 'Magic'

Ram Charan Reacts To RRR's Naatu Naatu Shortlisting For Oscars 2023, Credits SS Rajamouli's 'Magic'

RRR actor Ram Charan reacted to Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for the Oscars 2023. He called the shortlisting a 'historic moment.'

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 16:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

Ram Charan was proud of RRR's Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for the Oscars 2023.
Ram Charan shared his reaction to RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The actor took to Twitter and called the shortlisting a ‘historic moment’ for India. He credited the honour to RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer M. M. Keeravani.

“What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..❤️ #RRRForOscars."

Earlier in the day, the RRR team also reacted to the honour via a tweet. They wrote, “Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️."

For the unversed, Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category. It is now among the 15 songs which have been selected out of 81 in total. Besides Naatu Naatu, other songs in the list include ‘Nothing Is Lost’ from Avatar: The way Of Water, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

Although it was a welcomed honour, fans of the film were disappointed that RRR did not make the cut for VFX and sound and original score. Several fans, Indian and international, took to Twitter to express their heartbreak over the snub.

RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories.

