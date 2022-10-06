RRR At Oscars: Ram Charan, Jr NTR For Best Actor, Alia Bhatt For Supporting Actress; Film Eyes 14 Nods

RRR is eyeing Oscars 2023. After India chose Chhello Show (Last Film Show) as its official entry for the Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s directorial is submitted for numerous categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign. RRR is submitting for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Issuing a statement about submitting RRR for Oscar consideration, the filmmakers said, on Twitter, “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers."

“We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide," the statement added.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. From Russo Brothers to American filmmaker Scott Derrickson and Gremlins director Joe Dante among others, several big Hollywood names also praised RRR. It is now being speculated that RRR will be India’s ticket to the Oscars.

