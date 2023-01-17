Home » News » Movies » RRR Stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan Talk About Their 3-Decade Family Rivalry, Say 'We Were Bored Of...'

RRR Stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan Talk About Their 3-Decade Family Rivalry, Say 'We Were Bored Of...'

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan opened up about their families and the 30-year-long rivalry that often made the headlines.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan brought a 3-decade-long rivalry between their families to an end with their friendship.
RRR star Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about their families’ 3-decade-long rivalry in a new international interview. It is no secret that Jr NTR and Ram Charan come from legacy families. While Jr NTR, fondly addressed as Tarak in the industry, carries forward the legacy of the veteran actor-turned-politician N. T. Rama Rao, Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. While the families’ rivalries were not a secret, fans of the RRR stars were pleasantly surprised with the actors’ friendship.

Today, the actors not only share a great bromance on screen but are close friends off the camera as well. Speaking about turning their families’ rivalry into friendship, Ram Charan told LA Times that he and Jr NTR were tired of the rivalry news and just wanted to be friends.

“The whole concept of having a rivalry brought us together. The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored of [the] news of rivalry for more than three decades," Charan said. Tarak spoke about their camaraderie and added, “It’s simple physics, opposite poles attract. Charan gets attracted to what he doesn’t have in him. And I get attracted to what I don’t attain in myself, so we look up to each other. It’s a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out."

Their camaraderie is evident when they walk the red carpet together and sit down for interviews. Not only do they speak highly of each other but they also don’t leave a chance to tease each other.

Meanwhile, Tarak and Charan were focusing on international press amid the Oscar buzz for RRR. The film has swept the West over and several fans — in India and globally — are hoping that the SS Rajamouli directorial bags several nominations at Oscars 2023. The film has already bagged a Golden Globe Award and two Critics Choice Awards.

