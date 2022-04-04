RRR: Piyush Goyal Compares SS Rajamouli's Film's Run to India's Economic Growth, Makers Have This to Say

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has received raving reviews from fans and critics alike and now the latest person to join the fandom is Piyush Goyal. The Union Commerce Minister praised the period drama in a recent press conference and compared its theatrical run to India’s economic growth. The film has been breaking all records at the box office. Its Hindi version has beaten Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani which had collected Rs 12.35 crore, Rs 12.09 crore, and Rs 12 crore respectively on their second Fridays.

Meanwhile, the film is close to collecting Rs 850 crore at the box office worldwide. Goyal said, “I have learnt that RRR is perhaps the country’s biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crore. Likewise, I feel India’s economy is also breaking record after record."

Advertisement

The makers of RRR were elated at this comparison and took to the official Twitter handle of the film to write, “Thank you @PiyushGoyal ji for your kind words. Films are a country’s soft power and we are glad to be a small part of India’s growth. Here’s to hoping many more Indian films make path-breaking records at the Worldwide Box Office…🔥🌊 #RRRMovie"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.