RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli to Appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pics

The team of RRR are busy promoting the film before its release and the star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt along with the director SS Rajamouli will be appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show. The group was clicked on the sets of the show on Thursday, December 23. NTR and Rajamouli were seen twinning in black with RRR printed on it. The former donned a black t-shirt with beige pants whereas the latter went with a black hoodie and blue trousers.

Ram Chara, on the other hand, was clicked wearing a white shirt paired with a funky orange jacket and green trousers. Take a look at the pictures:

The RRR trailer was released on December 9 and Rajamouli has promised an epic theatrical experience.

The Telugu period film narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris. The much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will also see the cast of RRR, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and director Rajamouli, on the show.

This comes after Salman had appeared as a guest for the Mumbai event of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and made an impromptu announcement when he revealed that the sequel to his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan will soon be in the making.

