RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Ask Fans To Watch SS Rajamouli's Blockbuster As They Share New Promo

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of all time. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt have been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Considering the success of the film, the makers have now released another promo urging all to visit their nearest theatre and watch RRR.

The promo presents how Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters fought against the Britishers in the movie. Sharing the promo on her Twitter handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Ready to roar?🔥🌊The new promo is here..☀️☀️ Watch RRR in a theatre near you this weekend❤️" Ram Charan and Jr NTR also shared the Telugu promo on their respective social media handles.

RRR was released on March 25. It is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are fighting to break away from the shackles of the British empire in India. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie presents their friendship and dedication to work for the nation and working towards independence. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, the film is going extremely well at the box office. It has already collected over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Friday that RRR’s gross box office collection after week one is Rs 710 crore worldwide of which Rs 560 crore is from India. “‘RRR’ IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE… *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr… *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr… Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie," he wrote.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Hindi version of RRR has earned a total of Rs 146 crore so far. With this, RRR (Hindi) is now the 5th top second Friday grosser of all time. It has beaten Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani which had collected Rs 12.35 crore, Rs 12.09 crore, and Rs 12 crore respectively on their second Fridays.

