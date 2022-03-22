RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Perform Ganga Aarti In Varanasi Ahead Of Film's Release

The lead actors of RRR — Ram Charan and Jr NTR — and director SS Rajamouli made their way to the Ganga Ghat for Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Tuesday for a special puja. The trio has been going all out to promote the magnum opus across the country. After touring cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kolkata, the cast made their way to the Ganga aarti and sought blessings for their big-ticket release.

Pictures from the aarti revealed that the trio stepped out wearing kurtas and pyjamas for the day, with the movie’s title RRR printed on the outfit. They not only participated in the Holy ceremony but also sat down to truly take at the moment. A huge crowd gathered at the ghat to catch a glimpse of the actors and director. Not just that, the cast also interacted with the local media and relished some local delicacies.

Besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film boasts of a star-studded line-up. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Last week, a report emerged revealing the budget of the film. According to a report in Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani was talking about the movie price hike when he revealed the massive budget of the movie. The minister’s statement to the press read, “We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices."

