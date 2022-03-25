RRR: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 4 Years, Rs 400 Cr Budget, Multi-City Tour, Is SS Rajamouli's Film Worth the Hype?

The film that the entire nation, from the north to the south, has eagerly been waiting for years is finally in theatres now. RRR releases today, March 25, bringing an end to the wait that feels so long. Starring two powerhouse performers- Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead, the main USP of the film is the fact that it has been directed by none other than SS Rajamouli, the man who gave us Baahubali. Needless to say, the expectations are sky-high, and the grand visuals of the trailer just added to it. In order to appeal to the Hindi masses, the filmmaker has roped in two Bollywood A-listers for the magnum opus. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, despite having cameo appearances, will play pivotal roles in RRR. This is one of the biggest releases of recent times- with a budget of over Rs. 400 crores.

With so much money being invested not only on just the production but the promotion of the film, the actors devoting their time, undergoing physical transformations, matching steps flawlessly, and putting their all in the project- will RRR be able to pay it off at the box office? Let us find out.

What can work in the film’s favour?

Well, if one has to discuss what the main USP of the film is, it is hands down the fact that SS Rajamouli has helmed RRR. The director is known for his vision and his ability to bring larger-than-life characters on screen. He has a penchant for a grand scale while making his films, be it Magadheera or Baahubali: The Beginning. RRR trailer looked just as promising, and it totally lived up to the expectations that the audience has had ever since the film was announced.

Next comes the lead stars- Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The two are superstars of the Telugu industry and have a dedicated fan base. In fact, they are brilliant actors who have the ability to connect with the masses. For RRR, they have not just dedicated their time and committed themselves to the film for four years, but have also undergone a massive physical transformation which was evident in their character promos as well as the trailer. They look impeccable, as did their steps when they danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the film. It is a film on their friendship, and the camaraderie that they share off-screen makes us even more hopeful that they will share crackling chemistry on the big screen as well. Also, the fact that the two superstars thought it alright to invest four years of their career, and totally submit to the vision of the director also speaks volume, given they have so far chosen incredible films in their career.

To add to this, there is a treat for Pan India audience- Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The two will have cameos in the film. Alia Bhatt, in fact, had learnt Telugu to be able to sing one of the songs, and to dub for her parts herself. How refreshing it would be for the Pan India audience to see Ram Charan and Alia’s pairing, isn’t it? Moreover, Ajay’s character looked intriguing and the audience already wants to see more of it.

On top of this, the film already boasts of grand sets and stunning visuals which brings even the minute details to life. For the audience, who have missed cinematic experience for over 2 years, this would be like the perfect film that will make them enter the theatres again and immerse themselves in the experience.

What can go wrong?

RRR has opted for a non-holiday release. While Baahubali also opted for the same path and created history, it can go wrong as well. The next big threat would be the wave of The Kashmir Files. The success of the film has been unprecedented and such has been its appeal that the film managed to eclipse a big-budget film like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey.

Another point to consider is how some people are already trying to put a ban on the show. Many people from Karnataka are miffed that the film is not dubbed in Kannada. Several other controversies had also cropped up.

The makers also have a massive budget of over Rs 400 crores to recover. The makers have already suffered huge losses over the multiple delays of the film’s theatrical release. Nearly Rs 18 to 20 crores were invested for the promotions of Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus, according to a report in BollywoodHungama.com. The publicity campaign which yielded no substantial result for the earlier January 7 release cost the producers a staggering Rs 18-20 crores.

