RRR: Ram Charan Watches Early Morning Show in Hyderabad, Greets Crowd Outside Theatre; Pics Go Viral

SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film RRR finally hits the theatres today, March 25, after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, playing key roles in the film.

The early reactions to the film are largely positive, with fans calling it Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s “career-best" performances. Ram Charan, who has been on a multi-city tour for the film’s promotions of late, watched an early morning show of his movie at Sri Bhramaramba theatre in Hyderabad. The actor looked dapper in a black shirt and denim as he waved at the crowd gathered outside the cinema hall.

Earlier, actor Varun Tej Konidela took to Twitter and informed fans that he watched RRR. Varun Tej, who is Charan’s cousin, called RRR “a masterpiece" in his review.

RRR, which is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, is a period drama set in the pre-independence era and promises to deliver the visual grandeur to fans, by depicting the fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The upcoming mega film, which explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, witnesses the global grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

This is Ram Charan’s second collaboration with SS Rajamouli. Charan and Rajamouli earlier worked together on the 2009 fantasy action film Magadheera, which also starred Kajal Aggarwal.

