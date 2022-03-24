RRR: Ram Charan's Ukrainian Bodyguard Thanks Him For Sending Money Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ram Charan is winning hearts with his heartwarming gesture towards his Ukrainian bodyguard identified as Rusty. A video has surfaced online in which the actor’s personal bodyguard during RRR’s filming schedule in Ukraine opened up about the help he received from Ram since the Russia and Ukraine war broke out. Rusty revealed that Ram not only reached out to him to find out if he and his family were okay but also sent money to the family to help during the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In the video, shared by producer and publicist BA Raju on Twitter, the bodyguard said, “Hello everyone. My name is Rusty. I was a bodyguard for Ram Charan when he was shooting in Kiev, Ukraine. A few days ago, Ram Charan reached out to me and asked about me and my family. He asked if there’s anything that he could do to help. I told him I have joined the military. He sent money to my wife and asked me to take care of my family. It’s very kind of him."

The team of RRR shot a song and a few scenes in Ukraine last year. The team had shared pictures from their visit to the country on social media platforms. In a previous media interaction, Rajamouli revealed he made a few inquiries about the local crew members who were a part of the shooting schedule in Ukraine. As reported by Hindustan Times, Rajamouli said, “I did enquire about the well-being of the people who had worked with us while we shot in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with. We’re hopeful of making contact soon."

RRR is set to release on March 25. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing pivotal roles. It was previously revealed RRR’s budget is about Rs 336 crore and this doesn’t include the salaries of the lead actors.

