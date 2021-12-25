RRR Song Komaram Bheemudo Ignites Revolutionary Vibe, Highlights Jr NTR's Role

The makers of the upcoming epic RRR have released a new song titled Komaram Bheemudo which spotlights Jr NTR’s role as the protector of the Gond tribe.

The character layout of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is specially established in this song, which also ignites the revolutionary vibe in an emotional way. The lyrics hint at the war which the Gond tribe needs to fight and nothing is coming in their way of revolution.

Singer Kala Bhairava’s intense expressions in the lyrical video add much emotional sense to the song ‘Komaram Bheemuda’, while the dimly-lit sets in the video create an impact too. With statues chained together, the song is a call for the people to break their shackles and start fighting to attain ultimate independence from the British.

Watch it here:

RRR is one of the most hyped movies of India. With Ram Charan playing Alluri Seetharama Raju, Alia Bhatt is playing his partner Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran play important roles, while M.M. Keeravani is the music director. S.S. Rajamouli has directed the movie that is produced by DVV Danayya, the movie is to be released in multiple languages on January 7.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt have been on a promotional spree for RRR. The stars of RRR will next be seen promoting the magnum opus on The Kapil Sharma Show. RRR team will grace The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence this weekend. Krushna Abhishek, who is a regular cast member of TKSS, shared a glimpse into the upcoming episode in which he will be seen shaking a leg with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Reports also say that RRR will be available on OTT platforms within 60 days of its premiere. The film’s OTT rights have been bought by Netflix, the world’s leading streaming service. However, no official information is available at this time.

(With IANS inputs)

