RRR Song Naatu Naatu Choreographer 'Cried' in Washroom for 1.5 Hours After Golden Globe Win

The appreciation and accolades that SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has garnered from across the globe is a huge feat for an Indian movie. It has become a global blockbuster with two prestigious trophies— Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Following the win, Prem Rakshith, who choreographed the song and the hook steps, revealed that he cried in the washroom for more than one-and-a-half hours.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Prem Rakshith said he went blank. “It felt like it was not possible but it actually happened because of Rajamouli sir’s hard work. I am so happy. It all happened because of the two heroes, Jr NTR and Charan sir because they both are very good dancers. Keeravani sir’s music has taken off all the weight," the choreographer said.

To finish the Naatu Naatu shoot, it took almost 20 days for Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Prem Rakshith revealed that the two were completely dedicated towards the foot-tapping number. Although it took some days for the team to finish the song, the choreographer prepared the steps in around two months. He appreciated the actors and said that they did exactly what was told. Prem Rakshith added that Rajamouli gave him a brief about what the song is going to happen, the concept and everything around it.

Advertisement

Further, calling Ram Charan and Jr NTR “lion and cheetah", Prem Rakshith revealed that the only concern he had was to match their style with as many as 118 different steps. “They are both good dancers but the difficult thing was their style. They both had to do be synchronised and I didn’t know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match and that means that I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can’t give steps which only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir won’t," he said.

Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaal Bhairava and Rahul Sipligung. It was dubbed in Hindi as Naacho Naacho. Directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, the Telugu magnum opus, was nominated in five categories— Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song (‘Naatu Naatu’).

Advertisement

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here