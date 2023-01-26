Music maestro AR Rahman is hopeful that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will bring India an Oscar for Best Original Song. Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster RRR on Tuesday created history with the film’s hit track Naatu Naatu earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category. This is the third major international recognition for Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani, after he won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for the track earlier this month.

Now, Rahman, who is a two-time Oscar winner and also a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has spoken about why Naatu Naatu has been drawing a lot of attention in the West. He also revealed that there was a time when Keeravani, who is now a Golden Globe winner, was contemplating retirement.

Rahman told CNN-News18, “First of all, Keeravani is a great composer. He was underrated. And, the irony of what life is like… it’s such a great case study. I believe, I don’t know if it’s true, that he wanted to quit music and retire in 2015 and that’s exactly when his career started. We noticed for what he is. So anyone who thinks their life is over, maybe that is a point where you have to start to live your life. This is a great example. I keep telling my children, ‘That gentleman, who’s been working for 35 years, wanted to quit but then his career actually started at that point.'"

Speaking with Deadline, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani described the Oscar-nominated song as an infant son when it was composed and joked that it has now become so big that it drives a car and has a girlfriend. “It was just a song when it was born, when I saw my song on the screen after the [scene] was done with the choreography, I said, ‘Oh my God! This is my son.’ This was my infant son and now my son became big. He became a major [player]. Now he’s driving cards, he’s dancing, and he has a girlfriend. Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father," he said.

